International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Raises Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the bank on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31.

International Bancshares has increased its dividend by 53.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 196,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.15. International Bancshares has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Bancshares by 30.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 30,975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in International Bancshares by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in International Bancshares by 219.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

