International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $133.84 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $125.39 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.10 and a 200 day moving average of $144.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 108.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.91%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

