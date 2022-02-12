International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000.00.

INSW opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $84.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.30 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 92.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3,906.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 697.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

INSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

