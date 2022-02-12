Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 89,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,775,169 shares.The stock last traded at $36.04 and had previously closed at $39.44.

The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $233,402,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,475 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,840.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,724,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58.

About Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.