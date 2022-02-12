Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.78 Million

Equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will post sales of $24.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.65 million and the highest is $25.70 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $12.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year sales of $82.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.78 million to $83.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $201.76 million, with estimates ranging from $196.18 million to $207.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $261,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,439 shares of company stock worth $20,644,692 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $19,539,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,605,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 123,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 39,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.90. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $55.19.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.