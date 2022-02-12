Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $283.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

