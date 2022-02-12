Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 424.7% from the January 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMM opened at $25.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000.

