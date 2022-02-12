Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) fell 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56. 384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

