Invesco Ltd. Buys 27,725 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 669,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $254,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Cintas by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 529,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Cintas by 1,057.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $375.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $412.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.48. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $321.39 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

