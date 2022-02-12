Invesco Ltd. Has $260.96 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,944,961 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,347 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $260,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TD shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

Shares of TD stock opened at $84.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.51 and its 200-day moving average is $72.44. The stock has a market cap of $154.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $58.91 and a 52-week high of $86.02.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.6958 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

