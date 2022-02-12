Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,053,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 204,162 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $262,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after buying an additional 794,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,601,166,000 after buying an additional 519,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,433,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,339,000 after acquiring an additional 133,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $124.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $155.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

