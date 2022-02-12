Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.21% of Boeing worth $269,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 171.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $212.30 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $183.77 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.49. The firm has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.