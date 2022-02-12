Invesco Ltd. Purchases 163,354 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,984,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $293,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Marriott International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $983,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 279,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,125,000 after purchasing an additional 49,447 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAR opened at $169.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.67. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.63 and a beta of 1.72. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.56 and a twelve month high of $177.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

