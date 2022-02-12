Invesco Ltd. Purchases 779,992 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,693,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $284,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total transaction of $33,899,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 956,873 shares of company stock valued at $170,953,150. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $166.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of -0.50. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $218.78.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.