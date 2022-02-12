Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196,444 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 228,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.45% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $260,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,359,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth $1,613,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $145.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.18 and a 200 day moving average of $125.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

