Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196,444 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 228,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.45% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $260,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,359,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth $1,613,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $145.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.18 and a 200 day moving average of $125.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $147.39.
Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.38%.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.