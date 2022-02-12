Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $11.92 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMO. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $877,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. 19.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

