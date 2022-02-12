Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $11.92 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.