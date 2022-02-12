Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IPU stock opened at GBX 570 ($7.71) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 598.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 613.26. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 504 ($6.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 664 ($8.98). The company has a market cap of £192.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33.

Get Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.