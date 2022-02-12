Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
IPU stock opened at GBX 570 ($7.71) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 598.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 613.26. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 504 ($6.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 664 ($8.98). The company has a market cap of £192.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33.
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile
Read More
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.