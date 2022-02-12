iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,868 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $124.84 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.70 and a fifty-two week high of $136.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.66.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

