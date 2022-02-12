iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $103.37

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $103.37 and last traded at $103.52, with a volume of 451671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.33.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.36.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.373 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
