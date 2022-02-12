iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $103.37

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $103.37 and last traded at $103.52, with a volume of 451671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.36.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.373 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 108,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 44,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,594,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 108,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 31,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.