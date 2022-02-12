iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJE) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.03 and last traded at $36.03. 297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.11.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.68.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.