iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ENZL opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.26. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $66.30.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.888 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.83.

