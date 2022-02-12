iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $442.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $461.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $373.26 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

