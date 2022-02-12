Islet Management LP Acquires New Position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,000. Islet Management LP owned 0.42% of Apria at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Apria in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Apria by 219.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Apria by 141.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Apria in the third quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get Apria alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APR opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00. Apria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

APR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

In other Apria news, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $38,287.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $39,444.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,449 shares of company stock worth $12,645,656.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.