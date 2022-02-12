Islet Management LP Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Islet Management LP lowered its stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 990,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Islet Management LP owned approximately 0.41% of American Well worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in American Well by 1.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in American Well by 3.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Well by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Well by 53.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in American Well by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other American Well news, insider Brendan P. Ogrady sold 13,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $90,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 520,656 shares of company stock worth $3,219,437. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

