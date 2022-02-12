Islet Management LP Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Islet Management LP bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. Islet Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 27.9% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MYTE shares. Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.97. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $35.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.43 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

