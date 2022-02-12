Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Get Isoray alerts:

Shares of ISR opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Isoray will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Isoray by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Isoray by 4,807.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 508,465 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Isoray in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Isoray by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,070 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 134,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Isoray by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 972,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Isoray (ISR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.