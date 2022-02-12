ITV (LON:ITV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

ITV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.30) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.16) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.84) to GBX 215 ($2.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 109 ($1.47) to GBX 128 ($1.73) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITV presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 160.60 ($2.17).

Shares of LON ITV opened at GBX 123.65 ($1.67) on Tuesday. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 101.90 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.74.

In other ITV news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 445,502 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.45), for a total value of £476,687.14 ($644,607.36). Also, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £3,342.21 ($4,519.55).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

