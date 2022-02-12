J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 788,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $131,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,724,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after acquiring an additional 599,765 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $189.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.88 and a one year high of $208.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.