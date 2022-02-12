Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 756 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,647 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after buying an additional 4,445,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $183,137,000 after buying an additional 107,978 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,898,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $181,343,000 after buying an additional 379,303 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,867,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $180,210,000 after buying an additional 265,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,506,739 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $129,819,000 after buying an additional 668,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

TPR opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.