Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.000-$10.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS.

NYSE J traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.48. 1,268,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,499. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.02.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on J. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.78.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

