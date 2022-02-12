Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €21.30 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($24.48) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.44) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.89) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($28.28) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.17 ($26.63).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €17.77 ($20.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €16.27 and a 200-day moving average of €16.95. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.62) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($20.84).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

