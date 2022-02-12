Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €240.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €240.00 ($275.86) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($205.75) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($247.13) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($277.01) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($287.36) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €196.00 ($225.29) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €225.33 ($259.00).

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €191.70 ($220.34) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($123.28) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($156.61). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €203.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €196.24.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

