Jefferies Financial Group Raises Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target to $65.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.85% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

