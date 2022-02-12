Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AGCO Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for AGCO in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

AGCO stock opened at $128.12 on Thursday. AGCO has a 52 week low of $108.56 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.58 and a 200-day moving average of $124.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

