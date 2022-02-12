Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AmerisourceBergen Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for AmerisourceBergen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

Shares of ABC opened at $140.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.19. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $100.71 and a one year high of $143.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,802 shares of company stock worth $22,954,653 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,782,000 after acquiring an additional 68,524 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after buying an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after buying an additional 82,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,726,000 after buying an additional 113,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,492,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

