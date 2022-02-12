Jeffrey W. Ferguson Sells 33,331 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 33,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $1,629,885.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CG opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.