Jeffrey W. Ferguson Sells 33,331 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 33,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $1,629,885.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.