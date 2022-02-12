JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.010-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.80 million-$61.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.92 million.JFrog also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.01)-0.01 EPS.

Shares of FROG traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,667. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 0.58. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.13.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JFrog by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in JFrog by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JFrog by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

