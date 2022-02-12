JFrog Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 9,112 put options on the company. This is an increase of 840% compared to the average daily volume of 969 put options.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Man Group plc raised its stake in JFrog by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 21.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 8.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in JFrog by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. JFrog has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $70.82.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. JFrog’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

