John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the January 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. 44,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,593. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPF. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

