John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the January 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. 44,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,593. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $22.93.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.