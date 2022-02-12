JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €150.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($172.41) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($155.17) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($151.72) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($163.22) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($160.92) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($160.92) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €139.23 ($160.04).

Airbus stock opened at €118.50 ($136.21) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($78.48) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($114.91). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €111.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €112.75.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

