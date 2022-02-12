JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €27.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($31.61) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €26.50 ($30.46) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($24.37) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.59) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.87 ($28.58).

DEC stock opened at €25.22 ($28.99) on Wednesday. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($31.06) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($42.41). The company has a 50 day moving average of €22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.91.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

