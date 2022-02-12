JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $42.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 91.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $21.91 on Thursday. Intapp has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $62.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

