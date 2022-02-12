JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) was down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 86.33 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 86.72 ($1.17). Approximately 687,107 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 675,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.80 ($1.17).

The company has a market cap of £189.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,450.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 89.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

