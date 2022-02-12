Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $308,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $341,780.00.
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.
- On Monday, December 27th, Juan Andres sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $1,321,300.00.
- On Monday, December 20th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total transaction of $4,814,550.00.
- On Friday, December 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total transaction of $1,378,400.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $1,360,550.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $1,285,050.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $1,411,750.00.
NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $161.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.66. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 551.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,172,000 after purchasing an additional 77,236 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
