Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GERN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Geron by 6.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 175,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Geron by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Geron by 17.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Geron by 13.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Geron by 73.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

GERN stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 26,769.73% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GERN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Geron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

