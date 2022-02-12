Jump Financial LLC Invests $46,000 in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 66.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 40,705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,606,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 183,947 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in LiveXLive Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LiveXLive Media during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ LIVX opened at $0.80 on Friday. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $62.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.27.
LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
