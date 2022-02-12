Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIGL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIGL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
About Rigel Pharmaceuticals
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.
