Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Trading Down 7.1%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) shares were down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 30,941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,539,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($116.73) to GBX 6,527 ($88.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($132.52) to GBX 6,100 ($82.49) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,900 ($133.87) to GBX 7,300 ($98.72) in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 105,579 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 14,154,300.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 141,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 141,543 shares during the period.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile (NYSE:GRUB)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

