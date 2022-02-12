KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.60.

KALV opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. FMR LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $21,036,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.