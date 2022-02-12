Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.29.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $772.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.24. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $38,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,621 shares of company stock valued at $191,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

